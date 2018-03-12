Christian Wood: Dominating performance
Wood erupted for 46 points (17-25 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 10-10 FT), 19 rebounds, two assists, two steals and two blocks during Sunday's 123-115 win over Long Island.
Wood may of had the best game in the G League thus far this season, as he recorded a monster double-double with 46 points and 19 rebounds during Sunday's win. The 6-10 product from UNLV has climbed his way into the number five spot of leading G League scorers with 22.5 points per game.
