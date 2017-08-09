Christian Wood: Headed to China
Wood came to terms on a contract with Fujian, a Chinese basketball club, on Wednesday, freelance reporter David Pick reports.
Wood played just 13 games last season with the Hornets while competing for time in a crowded frontcourt, posting 2.7 points and 2.2 rebounds across 8.2 minutes per game. However, the team opted to let him go and his production, or lack thereof, seemingly didn't draw any NBA suitors. As a result, he'll head to China to work on his craft with a chance to return to North America during the 2018-19 campaign.
More News
-
Christian Wood: Option declined, will become free agent•
-
Hornets' Christian Wood: Held out of rotation Monday•
-
Hornets' Christian Wood: Recalled from D-League Friday•
-
Hornets' Christian Wood: Assigned to D-League•
-
Hornets' Christian Wood: Recalled from Swarm•
-
Hornets' Christian Wood: Assigned to D-League•
CBS Sports Shop
NBA Christmas Day Jerseys
-
Millsap highlights FA roundup
Chris Towers highlights the moves to know about from the first week of NBA free agency.
-
Hayward shipping up to Boston
Gordon Hayward's value doesn't change much, but his decision to join the Celtics could have...
-
George joins OKC; Oladipo gets a chance
Chris Towers breaks down the Fantasy ramifications of the huge Paul George trade.
-
Paul, Harden lose a bit of value
The Chris Paul-to-Houston trade obviously shakes up the NBA landscape. Chris Towers tries to...
-
Rookies: Tatum, Isaac may struggle
Rookies are tough to rely on in Fantasy. Chris Towers looks at five he won't be investing in...
-
Rookies: Ball, Mavs' Smith top class
In the afterglow of the NBA Draft, Chris Towers looks at which rookies can make a difference...