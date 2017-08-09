Christian Wood: Headed to China

Wood came to terms on a contract with Fujian, a Chinese basketball club, on Wednesday, freelance reporter David Pick reports.

Wood played just 13 games last season with the Hornets while competing for time in a crowded frontcourt, posting 2.7 points and 2.2 rebounds across 8.2 minutes per game. However, the team opted to let him go and his production, or lack thereof, seemingly didn't draw any NBA suitors. As a result, he'll head to China to work on his craft with a chance to return to North America during the 2018-19 campaign.