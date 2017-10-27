Clippers' Blake Griffin: Nails game-winner Thursday
Griffin posted 25 points (10-16 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 3-8 FT), eight rebounds, five assists and one steal across 40 minutes in Thursday's 104-103 win over the Trail Blazers.
Griffin's scoring total drew even with Damian Lillard's as a game-high figure, and 16 of his points notably came in the fourth quarter. None were more important than his three-pointer as time expired, which erased a 103-101 deficit and sent the Clippers home with a hard-fought victory. Griffin has scored between 22 and 29 points in each of his first four games, and with former running mate Chris Paul out of town, he's unsurprisingly sporting a team-high 33.2 percent usage rate.
