Clippers' Blake Griffin: Return during training camp 'realistic'

Griffin (toe), who has met with five foot specialists, said it's 'realistic' that he'll be healthy for training camp, Jovan Buha of ESPN reports.

Griffin, who recently re-signed with the Clippers on a five-year, $173 million contract, has made it known that it's realistic to expect him to be healthy for training camp after undergoing surgery in early May to repair the plantar plate in his right big toe -- an injury he suffered in the first round of last year's playoffs. Griffin being ready for training camp is especially important this upcoming season, as the departure of Chris Paul to the Rockets means coach Doc Rivers will likely have to implement a new gameplan. While there's no guarantee that Griffin will be 100 percent healthy by the time camp rolls around, we should continue to see his status monitored as the season draws closer.