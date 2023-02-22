Wallace agreed to a two-way contract with the Clippers on Tuesday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Prior to getting the two-way slot that previously belonged to Nate Darling -- who was waived earlier Tuesday -- Wallace had spent the season with L.A.'s G League affiliate, the Ontario Clippers. The 23-year-old guard has made 18 appearances for Ontario, averaging 14.6 points, 3.9 assists, 3.9 rebounds, 2.1 triples and 1.7 steals in 32.2 minutes per contest while shooting 47.9 percent from the field and 44.7 percent from downtown. With the Clippers recently signing Russell Westbrook and pickup up Bones Hyland at the trade deadline, Wallace likely won't be a serious candidate to crack head coach Tyronn Lue's regular rotation.