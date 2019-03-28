Shamet will return for Thursday's game against the Bucks, Brad Turner of the LA Times reports.

Shamet missed Tuesday's game after tweaking his ankle last weekend, but the issue was never considered serious, and he'll likely reclaim his spot in the starting lineup. The rookie out of Wichita State has been among the most pleasant surprises in the class, and he enters Thursday shooting 42 percent from three on 4.9 attempts per game this season.