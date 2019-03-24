Shamet was diagnosed with an ankle impingement and could miss multiple games, Andrew Greif of the LA Times reports.

Shamet left Sunday's game in the third quarter after appearing to slip on the floor, and he's now been diagnosed with a relatively minor injury, though it's one that coach Doc Rivers indicated could cause the rookie to miss "a few games". Heading into Sunday, Shamet averaged 12.8 points, 2.8 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 3.4 made threes over his previous 10 contests.