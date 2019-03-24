Clippers' Landry Shamet: Could miss multiple games
Shamet was diagnosed with an ankle impingement and could miss multiple games, Andrew Greif of the LA Times reports.
Shamet left Sunday's game in the third quarter after appearing to slip on the floor, and he's now been diagnosed with a relatively minor injury, though it's one that coach Doc Rivers indicated could cause the rookie to miss "a few games". Heading into Sunday, Shamet averaged 12.8 points, 2.8 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 3.4 made threes over his previous 10 contests.
More News
-
Clippers' Landry Shamet: Leaves game, won't return•
-
Clippers' Landry Shamet: Stays hot in close win•
-
Clippers' Landry Shamet: Production on upswing•
-
Clippers' Landry Shamet: Scores 21 points in Sunday's win•
-
Clippers' Landry Shamet: Posts nine points in loss•
-
Clippers' Landry Shamet: To remain in starting five•
-
Week 24 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 23 NBA injury analysis
Hold or fold? In Fantasy terms, here are injury updates that can help guide tough decision...
-
Week 23 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.
-
Week 23 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 22 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 22 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.