Shamet (illness) is likely to be available for Thursday's seeding game against the Lakers, Jovan Buha of The Athletic reports.
Shamet was a late arrival to the NBA bubble, but he arrived in Orlando over the weekend, and coach Doc Rivers said Monday that he believes the guard is on track to be available. Shamet averaged 27.5 minutes per game prior to the shutdown.
