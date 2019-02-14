Clippers' Landry Shamet: Production slides in starting role
Shamet started at small forward and produced eight points (3-8 FG, 2-4 3Pt), four assists, one steal and one rebound in 24 minutes Wednesday in the Clippers' 134-107 win over the Suns.
After putting up double-digit points off the bench in his first two games with the Clippers, Shamet was promoted to the top unit Wednesday, with Garrett Temple heading to the bench. The appointment didn't bear much fruit for the rookie, who actually saw his playing time take a hit from the prior two contests as a byproduct of the big margin of victory. Expect Shamet to remain in the starting five for the Clippers' first game out of the All-Star break Feb. 22 in Memphis, but his overall fantasy upside is somewhat limited due to his lagging numbers in the non-offensive categories.
