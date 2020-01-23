Shamet offered 13 points (4-10 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 3-4 FT), two rebounds, two steals and one block across 36 minutes during the Clippers' 102-95 loss to the Hawks on Wednesday.

Shamet wasn't quite as efficient as a night earlier versus the Mavericks, when he shot 62.5 percent from three-point range on his way to an 18-point tally. However, his performance Wednesday was sufficient to generate his fifth straight double-digit scoring effort, a span during which he's impressively connected on 40.5 percent of his three-point tries. Nevertheless, it's important to note Shamet's current surge has coincided with Paul George's absence from the lineup due to a hamstring injury, as the 10.2 shot attempts per game the second-year guard is averaging over that span considerably outpaces the 7.3 he's averaging for the season.