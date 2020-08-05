Shamet managed just two points (1-3 FG, 0-2 3Pt), one rebound, one assist and one steal in 19 minutes during Tuesday's 117-115 loss to Phoenix.

Shamet was barely visible Tuesday, continuing to struggle on the offensive end. He is a player with very limited fantasy upside and the value he does have typically comes from his ability to score the basketball. That in itself makes him a tough sell and at this stage, you can probably do better.