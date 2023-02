Darling signed a two-way contract with the Clippers on Friday.

After waiving Moses Brown earlier in the day, the Clippers will fill their open two-way slot with Darling, who has spent the 2022-23 campaign with L.A.'s G League affiliate. In 20 appearances for the Ontario Clippers, Darling has averaged 21.4 points, 3.7 rebounds, 3.3 triples and 1.8 assists in 31.9 minutes per game. He last appeared at the NBA level in 2020-21 as a member of the Hornets.