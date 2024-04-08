Tucker contributed zero points (0-1 FG, 0-1 3Pt), one rebound and one assist over 14 minutes during Sunday's 120-118 win over the Cavaliers.

Tucker has been in the Clippers' starting lineup for the last three games due to Kawhi Leonard (knee) being sidelined. Tucker has failed to score in two of those three starts and has played sub-20 minutes in all three outings. He is a non-factor on offense outside of the occasional three-point attempt, and his main use comes on the defensive end of the floor.