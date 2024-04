Tucker won't start Game 1 of the opening-round series against the Mavericks on Sunday, Law Murray of The Athletic reports.

Tucker started six straight games to end the regular season, averaging only 2.2 points and 2.3 rebounds during that stretch. Kawhi Leonard (knee) remains sidelined, but Amir Coffey will take Leonard's place and be joined by Paul George, James Harden, Terance Mann and Ivica Zubac.