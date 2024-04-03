Wilson became a free agent Wednesday after his 10-day contract with the 76ers expired, Keith Smith of Spotrac.com reports.

Philadelphia will have the option of retaining Wilson on a second 10-day contract, but the club may prefer to fill its open roster spot with a backcourt or wing player after getting Joel Embiid (knee) back from an extended absence in Tuesday's 109-105 win over the Thunder. Wilson made two appearances over the course of his 10-day deal, tallying 10 points (4-6 FG, 2-2 3Pt), two rebounds, two assists and two blocks across 16 total minutes.