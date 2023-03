Wilson (hand) has been ruled out for the remainder of the 2022-23 campaign, per OurSportsCentral.

Wilson was acquired by the Lakeland Magic from the Oklahoma City Blue back in February, but the 6-foot-10 forward ultimately never suited up for his new team due to a season-ending hand injury. Wilson now concludes the year with averages of 16 points, 6.8 rebounds and three assists per game across 23 appearances with the Blue.