Wilson recorded 10 points (4-6 FG, 2-2 3Pt), two rebounds, two assists and two blocks across 14 minutes during Monday's 108-96 loss to the Kings.

Wilson's recent signing wasn't expected to have a huge effect on the roster, but the journeyman center saw 14 minutes after Mo Bamba and the rest of the interior failed to produce throughout the game. Wilson has played excellent ball recently in the G League, and the Sixers need support inside as they limp to the playoffs without Joel Embiid (knee).