Danuel House: Let go by Warriors
House was waived by the Warriors on Friday.
House was unable to impress the Warriors organization enough to earn a final roster spot. He averaged 6.6 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.1 assists across 17.5 minutes in 23 games with the Suns last season. He's a strong candidate to end up in the G-League.
