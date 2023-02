Johnson logged 24 points (9-14 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, three assists and one steal across 34 minutes during the 905's 104-87 win Saturday at Motor City.

Johnson was the 905's best scorer as they evened their 2023 record back to .500. Since the 2023 All-Star break's conclusion, he has averaged 15.6 points across his three G League games.