Johnson (illness) logged nine points (4-7 FG, 1-3 3Pt) and four rebounds across 15 minutes during the 905's 121-119 win over Grand Rapids on Sunday.

Fortunately for Johnson, he did not have to sit out multiple times because of his recent illness. But like they were against Grand Rapids, Jeff Dowtin and Ron Harper are expected to remain the 905's starting backcourt, leaving Johnson to create value for himself as a substitute.