Valentine tallied 15 points (5-15 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 15 rebounds, seven assists and three steals in 34 minutes Sunday against Grand Rapids.

Valentine shot just 33.3 percent from the field, but he drilled three triples and crashed the glass for 15 boards to notch his second double-double of the regular season. He also racked up three steals, which marks his third straight game with two-plus steals.