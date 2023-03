Valentine collected 17 points (6-14 FG, 5-9 3Pt), seven rebounds and eight assists in 34 minutes Thursday against South Bay.

Valentine found the majority of his success from downtown, where he scored 15 of his 17 points on the night. He also made an impact on the glass and as a facilitator, though he did commit a team-high six turnovers in the 129-128 loss.