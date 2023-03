Valentine (knee) finished Sunday's game against Windy City with 20 points (7-12 FG, 6-9 3Pt), seven rebounds, one assist and one steal in 34 minutes.

Valentine appeared in his first action since March 19 after being held out with a knee injury, and he didn't show any signs of rust. He scored 18 of his 20 points from beyond the arc and also contributed on the boards by snagging all seven on the defensive glass. Valentine has put up 17 or more points in five straight contests.