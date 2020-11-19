Payton was waived by the Knicks on Thursday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Payton's 2020-21 salary was only partially guaranteed for $1 million, so the Knicks aren't taking a massive loss. Payton had a solid season for the Knicks in 2019-20, though most of his production occurred late in the year. Over his final 15 appearances, Payton averaged 12.5 points, 8.9 assists, 5.5 rebounds and 1.9 steals in 30.4 minutes. If he can garner that sort of workload on a new team, he'll unquestionably be worth selecting even in shallow fantasy leagues.