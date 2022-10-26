Bledsoe agreed to a contract with the Shanghai Sharks of the Chinese Basketball Association on Wednesday, Emiliano Carchia of Sportando.com reports.

Bledsoe made 54 appearances with the Clippers last season before he was acquired by the Trail Blazers via trade, but he never took the floor for Portland due to a season-ending Achilles injury. After failing to catch on with a new team as a free agent heading into 2022-23, Bledsoe will head overseas to compete in the Chinese Basketball Association this season.