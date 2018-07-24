Griffin agreed to a contract Monday with Pallacanestro Reggiana of the Italian Serie A Basketball League, Sportando.com reports.

Griffin, a 28-year-old forward who went undrafted out of Campbell in 2012, opened last season on a two-way contract with the Jazz, but play exclusively with the team's G League affiliate, the Salt Lake City Stars, before getting waived in December. He most recently suited up for the Pistons' summer league squad, but didn't make enough of an impression in Las Vegas to earn a contract from any of the NBA's 30 teams. He'll thus head overseas in an attempt to boost his stock and earn another opportunity in North America at a later date.