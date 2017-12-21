Griffin was waived by the Jazz on Thursday, Tony Jones of the Salt Lake Tribune reports.

Griffin inked a two-way deal with the Jazz back in July, spending the majority of his time in the G-League with the team's affiliate. In 19 games with the Salt Lake City Stars, Griffin averaged 17.3 points, 5.2 rebounds and 1.7 blocks across 31.6 minutes. However, the Jazz clearly weren't overly enthused with his development and will now release Griffin. In the corresponding move, Erik McCree will be signed to a two-way contract.