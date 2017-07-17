Jazz's Eric Griffin: Agrees to two-way contract with Jazz
Griffin agreed to a two-way contract Monday with the Jazz, Tony Jones of The Salt Lake Tribune reports.
In four games in the Utah Summer League, Griffin averaged 10.8 points, 7.8 rebounds, 3.0 blocks and 3.0 steals per game. He's a versatile combo forward that will give the Jazz the depth they need at the position following the departure of Gordon Hayward to the Celtics. With the way the roster is constructed now, Griffin would be fighting with Thabo Sefolosha for backup minutes on the wing when he is with the Jazz, but he'll be spending a large portion of the 2017-18 season in the G League.
