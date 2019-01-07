Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire, Week 13: Best players to add from top-rated expert

Finding the perfect addition to your team via the Fantasy basketball waiver wire can be the difference between winning your league or going home with nothing. And before you determine which players you should target on the Week 13 Fantasy basketball waiver wire, you'll want to see what SportsLine's NBA Fantasy expert Mike Barner has to say. Barner is one of the most respected voices in the industry, whose work has appeared in Sports Illustrated and on Yahoo, RotoWire and KFFL. He's also been featured on ESPN Radio. He digs deep into the data, examining team trends and projecting game outcomes. If there's anybody who knows what it takes to win a league, it's him.

Now, he's done an in-depth analysis of the best widely available free agents entering Week 13 and revealed his top Fantasy basketball waiver wire picks.

One we'll give away: Lakers guard Josh Hart, who is a top option this week as he has four games on his schedule and should see extended minutes with a couple other key pieces out for Los Angeles.

"The Lakers are missing two key players right now with LeBron James (groin) and Rajon Rondo (hand) on the sidelines," Barner told SportsLine. "Rondo will be out for at least another few weeks and James will miss at least one more week. That should continue to leave plenty of minutes for Hart, who has started each of the five games those two have missed. He hasn't let the added playing time go to waste, averaging 12.6 points, 7.4 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 1.8 steals and 1.8 3-pointers during that stretch."

Another waiver wire target he's all over entering Week 13: Magic guard D.J. Augustin.

"Augustin recently missed a game due to an ankle injury, but he's played in both of the Magic's last two games, including their last matchup against the Timberwolves when he logged 31 minutes," Barner added. "He appears to be past the injury, making him safe to deploy moving forward. His numbers don't jump off the page, but it's hard to ignore a starting point guard averaging 28 minutes a game who is sitting on waivers with a four-game week upcoming. With averages of 11.3 points, five assists and 1.7 3-pointers, there is certainly some value to be had here."

Barner has also identified which players you should target on waivers if you need a jolt for your squad including a shocking guard who gets an extremely favorable schedule this week. Anyone who adds this player could hit it big.

So which players should you target on the waiver wire before Week 13? And which shocking guard could lead your team to Fantasy glory? Visit SportsLine now to see the best league-winning free agents entering Week 13, all from one of the most respected voices in the industry, and find out.