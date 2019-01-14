Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire, Week 14: Best players to add from top-rated expert

Finding the perfect addition to your team via the Fantasy basketball waiver wire can be the difference between winning your league or going home with nothing. And before you determine which players you should target on the Week 14 Fantasy basketball waiver wire, you'll want to see what SportsLine's NBA Fantasy expert Mike Barner has to say. Barner is one of the most respected voices in the industry, whose work has appeared in Sports Illustrated and on Yahoo, RotoWire and KFFL. He's also been featured on ESPN Radio. He digs deep into the data, examining team trends and projecting game outcomes. If there's anybody who knows what it takes to win a league, it's him.

Now, he's done an in-depth analysis of the best widely available free agents entering Week 14. One we'll give away: Heat guard Dwyane Wade.

"With Goran Dragic (knee) out, the Heat are thin on playmakers," Barner said. "Justise Winslow has done a great job filling in for Dragic in the starting five and is averaging 5.2 assists per contest in that role. The problem with him starting is that the Heat don't have great point guard options on the bench. Tyler Johnson doesn't provide many assists, so Wade has actually had to help facilitate the offense for their second unit. He's mostly come through for them and has posted averages of 12.8 points, 3.3 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 0.9 steals over his past 10 contests."

Another waiver wire target he's all over entering Week 14: Spurs guard Bryn Forbes.

"The Spurs attempt the fewest 3-pointers per game (24.4) in the league, but they convert them at the highest rate (40.3 percent)," Barner told SportsLine. "Forbes has been one of their main weapons in that area by averaging 2.2 3-pointers and converting 42.7 percent of his attempts. That's helped propel him to career-highs in both points per game (12.4) and field goal percentage (46.2 percent). Even though he won't provide much in the way of additional counting stats, his contributions in points, 3-pointers and percentages still makes him someone to target with the Spurs playing four games."

Barner has also identified which players you should target on waivers if you need a jolt for your squad including a shocking forward who gets an extremely favorable schedule this week. Anyone who adds this player could hit it big.

So which players should you target on the waiver wire before Week 14? And which shocking forward could lead your team to Fantasy glory? Visit SportsLine now to see the best league-winning free agents entering Week 14, all from one of the most respected voices in the industry, and find out.