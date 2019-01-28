Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire, Week 16: Best players to add from top-rated expert

Week 16 of the NBA basketball schedule has plenty of schedule variance with nine teams playing four times and five others who play just twice, while one team plays only a single game. That puts a bigger emphasis on the Fantasy basketball waiver wire this week, and the right additions could be the difference between winning and losing your matchups this week. Before you determine who to start and who to sit, be sure to check in with SportsLine's Mike Barner. He's one of the most respected voices in the industry with his work appearing in many of nation's top publications. He digs deep into the numbers to project trends and game outcomes and he can give you the edge you're looking for in your Fantasy basketball league.



One we'll give away: Hornets forward Marvin Williams, a player owned in just about half of leagues who is set for big production in Week 16.

"Williams might not be a flashy option on the waiver wire, but he has some value with the Hornets playing four times in Week 16," Barner told SportsLine. "He's logging 28 minutes a night, which has helped him to average 10.1 points, 5.6 rebounds, 0.9 steals and two 3-pointers per contest. The only word of caution with Williams is that he's not someone to add if you're looking for help with your percentages. He's shooting just 42 percent from the field and 72.4 percent from the charity stripe."

Another Fantasy basketball waiver wire target he's all over entering Week 16: Rockets forward P.J. Tucker, another player only owned in about half of 10-team leagues who is set for big numbers because of the injury to Clint Capela.

"Tucker is tremendously important for the Rockets. His ability to defend multiple positions allows them to deploy a lot of small lineups, which has been critical since they lost Clint Capela (thumb)," Barner added. "The addition of Kenneth Faried has helped to take some of the burden off Tucker, but Tucker is still going to play a ton of minutes. Even though the Rockets only play three times this week, Tucker still has some upside considering he's averaging 10.4 points, 5.9 rebounds, 2.3 steals and 2.1 3-pointers across his last 10 games."

