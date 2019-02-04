Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire, Week 17: Best players to add from top-rated expert

Week 17 of the 2018-19 NBA basketball schedule is the final full one before the NBA All-Star Break, and with the NBA trade deadline rapidly approaching this week, players could be on the move at any point in what is expected to be a busy market. That means every decision is magnified for Fantasy basketball players, and some expert help will be crucial when working the waiver wire. Before you determine who to go after, be sure to check in with SportsLine's Mike Barner. He's one of the most respected voices in the industry with his work appearing in many of nation's top publications. He digs deep into the numbers to project trends and game outcomes and he can give you the edge you're looking for in your Fantasy basketball league.

Now, he's done an in-depth analysis of the best widely-available free agents entering Week 17 and revealed his top waiver wire picks over at SportsLine.

One we'll give away: Magic guard D.J. Augustin, a player who is available in almost 60 percent of Fantasy basketball leagues right now.

"The Magic are set up nicely with four games in Week 17," Barner told SportsLine. "All four opponents rank inside the top-11 in the league in pace of play, so several players on the Magic could be in line for a productive stretch. One of them to consider adding is Augustin, who continues to serve as their starting point guard. There's a reason he's still available on waivers despite his starting role, but with averages of 11.8 points, 2.2 rebounds, 4.7 assists and 1.7 3-pointers per game, the added games this week leave him with value."

Another Fantasy basketball waiver wire pick that Barner is extremely high on: Wizards forward Jeff Green, who is available in about 60 percent of leagues as well. Washington has four matchups this week, three of them coming against some of the worst defensive teams in the league in the Hawks, Cavaliers and Bulls.

"After only averaging 23 minutes a game with the Cavaliers last year, Green has been forced to log 28 minutes a contest with the Wizards this season due to injuries," Barner added. "With Dwight Howard (back) and Markieff Morris (neck) not ready to come back anytime soon, Green is an appealing option with the Wizards playing four times this week."

Barner has also identified which players you should target on waivers if you need a jolt for your squad, including a defensive specialist who is available in about 70 percent of leagues, but could provide big returns if you need blocked shots for your Fantasy basketball team. Anyone who adds this player could hit it big.

So which players should you target on the waiver wire before Week 17? And which defensive specialist could lead your team to Fantasy glory? Visit SportsLine now to see the best league-winning free agents entering Week 17, all from one of the most respected voices in the industry, and find out.