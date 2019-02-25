Fantasy basketball, Week 20 waiver wire picks: Best players to add from top-rated expert

The All-Streak Break is in the books and the second half of the NBA season is now in high gear as the push for the playoffs continues. Fantasy basketball players are also thinking about the postseason, and making the right moves on the Fantasy basketball waiver wire can the difference in grabbing a playoff spot or being left out completely. And before you determine which players you should target before Week 20 of the NBA season, you'll want to see what SportsLine's NBA Fantasy expert Mike Barner has to say. Barner is one of the most respected voices in the industry, whose work has appeared in Sports Illustrated and on Yahoo, RotoWire and KFFL. He's also been featured on ESPN Radio. He digs deep into the data, examining team trends and projecting game outcomes. If there's anybody who knows what it takes to win a league, it's him.

Now, he's done an in-depth analysis of the best widely available free agents entering Week 20 of the NBA season. One top Fantasy basketball waiver wire pick we'll give away: Memphis forward Ivan Rabb, who is available in about half of standard leagues.

"Unfortunately for the Grizzlies, Jaren Jackson Jr. (quad) is expected to miss extended time," Barner told SportsLine. "He's one of the cornerstones of their rebuild, so they likely would have loved to play him extended minutes down the stretch. Now that he's sidelined, Rabb has an opportunity for more playing time. Across eight games in which Rabb has logged at least 20 minutes, he's averaged 13.1 points and 8.4 rebounds while shooting 62.7 percent from the field."

Another waiver wire target he's all over entering this week: Hornets center Cody Zeller, who has plenty of games on his schedule in the coming weeks.

"Injuries have been a problem for Zeller throughout his career and this season has been no different," Barner added. "He missed over a month with a hand injury, which created a significant void for the Hornets in the middle. However, he's returned with a vengeance, averaging 11.4 points, 9.7 rebounds, two assists and one block across seven games."

