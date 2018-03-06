Grizzlies' Ben McLemore: Not listed on Wednesday's injury report

McLemore (personal) isn't listed on the injury report for Wednesday's matchup with the Bulls.

McLemore was a surprise scratch from Monday's game against the Spurs for a personal matter, but it appears he'll have enough time to rejoin the Grizzlies ahead of Wednesday's contest. With the likes of Tyreke Evans (rib), Mario Chalmers (hamstring) and Andrew Harrison (wrist) all still sidelined, there could be some added minutes available for McLemore on the wing. He's logged a whopping 38 and 30 minutes, respectively, over the last two games.