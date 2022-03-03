McLemore closed Wednesday's 120-90 loss to the Suns with eight points (3-7 FG, 2-6 3Pt), two rebounds, one assist and two steals over 17 minutes.

McLemore again saw limited court time in a reserve role, but he was aggressive with seven shots to finish with eight points. The veteran guard also tied for the team lead with two thefts. McLemore has played less than 20 minutes in three straight contests and is averaging 4.7 points, 1.7 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.3 three-pointers over that stretch.