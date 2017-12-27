Grizzlies' James Ennis: Leads bench in scoring Tuesday

Ennis tallied 11 points (2-3 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 7-7 FT), five rebounds, two assists and one steal across 21 minutes in Tuesday's 99-97 loss to the Suns.

Ennis' point total led the second unit, and his seven visits to the charity stripe were a season high. The four-year pro doesn't typically muster much offense, but he does now have back-to-back double-digit scoring efforts for only third time this season. Ennis is shooting a career-best 50.6 percent through his first 32 games, but the fact that he's taking only 4.8 shot attempts per contest limits his overall fantasy upside.

