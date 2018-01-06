Grizzlies' Mario Chalmers: Leads bench in scoring Friday
Chalmers accounted for 13 points (4-9 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT), four rebounds and three assists across 28 minutes in Friday's 102-100 loss to the Wizards.
Chalmers continues to serve as a somewhat reliable second-unit source of offense, and he's now averaged 12.0 points on 50.0 percent shooting (11-for-22) in the last three games. That stretch represents significant improvement in terms of accuracy for the veteran, who's still sporting a 36.7 percent success rate for the season that ranks as his second-worst figure in that category over his eight-plus campaigns. Due to his overall inconsistency and generally middling production in other categories, Chalmers' fantasy value remains limited to fairly deep formats.
