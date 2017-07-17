Grizzlies' Rade Zagorac: Agrees to contract with Grizzlies
Zagorac agreed to a contract with the Grizzlies on Monday.
Zagorac, a 6-foot-9 forward who the Grizzlies drafted with the 35th overall pick in the 2016 NBA Draft, has spent the last six years with KK Mega Leks in the Liga ABA in Serbia. Last season with Mega Leks, Zagorac averaged 15.0 points, 6.5 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.4 steals across 29.4 minutes, which was enough to convince the Grizzlies to bring him over to the United States. He should slot in as depth at the two forward positions in Memphis and provides another option that can shoot the ball from all over the floor, but his ability to play defense could be the biggest factor in how much playing time he sees during his rookie campaign. We should get a better idea of his role once training camp gets underway.
CBS Sports Shop
NBA Christmas Day Jerseys
-
Millsap highlights FA roundup
Chris Towers highlights the moves to know about from the first week of NBA free agency.
-
Hayward shipping up to Boston
Gordon Hayward's value doesn't change much, but his decision to join the Celtics could have...
-
George joins OKC; Oladipo gets a chance
Chris Towers breaks down the Fantasy ramifications of the huge Paul George trade.
-
Paul, Harden lose a bit of value
The Chris Paul-to-Houston trade obviously shakes up the NBA landscape. Chris Towers tries to...
-
Rookies: Tatum, Isaac may struggle
Rookies are tough to rely on in Fantasy. Chris Towers looks at five he won't be investing in...
-
Rookies: Ball, Mavs' Smith top class
In the afterglow of the NBA Draft, Chris Towers looks at which rookies can make a difference...