Zagorac agreed to a contract with the Grizzlies on Monday.

Zagorac, a 6-foot-9 forward who the Grizzlies drafted with the 35th overall pick in the 2016 NBA Draft, has spent the last six years with KK Mega Leks in the Liga ABA in Serbia. Last season with Mega Leks, Zagorac averaged 15.0 points, 6.5 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.4 steals across 29.4 minutes, which was enough to convince the Grizzlies to bring him over to the United States. He should slot in as depth at the two forward positions in Memphis and provides another option that can shoot the ball from all over the floor, but his ability to play defense could be the biggest factor in how much playing time he sees during his rookie campaign. We should get a better idea of his role once training camp gets underway.