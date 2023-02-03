Jones closed Thursday's 128-113 loss to Cleveland with six points (2-8 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), one rebound, three assists, one block and two steals over 24 minutes.

Jones had multiple steals for the fourth time in his past six games, yet failed to produce in the other categories. As long as Ja Morant is healthy, Jones will continue to play second fiddle when it comes to point guard minutes. He can be streamed in for anyone needing assists and steals, two categories that are not plentiful at this stage.