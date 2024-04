Jones (back) is out for Sunday's game versus the Celtics.

Jones will ultimately miss the final 16 games of Washington's season due to a sprained back. Jones will head into the offseason as an unrestricted free agent after averaging 12.0 points, 7.3 assists, 2.7 rebounds and 1.1 steals in 29.3 minutes across 66 appearances for the Wizards in 2023-24.