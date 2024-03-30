site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: wizards-tyus-jones-another-absence-coming-456978 | sport: basketball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nba/reg/free/stories
Wizards' Tyus Jones: Another absence coming
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Jones (back) is out for Sunday's game versus the Heat.
Jones' absence streak will extend to nine games Sunday due to a back injury. His next chance to suit up is Tuesday's matchup with Milwaukee.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Our Latest Fantasy Basketball Stories
Alex Rikleen
• 8 min read
Alex Barutha
• 5 min read
Alex Rikleen
• 8 min read
Alex Barutha
• 4 min read
Alex Rikleen
• 6 min read