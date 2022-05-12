Jones ended with 21 points (8-12 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three rebounds, nine assists, one block and two steals in 24 minutes during Wednesday's 134-95 victory over the Warriors.

With Ja Morant (knee) out for the series -- and likely for the remainder of the postseason -- Jones has been thrust into the starting point guard role for Memphis. The 26-year-old shined in the opportunity Wednesday, tying for the team lead with 21 points while pacing Memphis with nine assists. He also didn't commit any turnovers while collecting a pair of steals and a block across 24 minutes. Jones will again be asked to try to fill Morant's big shoes and help the Grizzlies avoid elimination in Game 6 on Friday.