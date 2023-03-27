Jones amassed 13 points (5-8 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), two rebounds and five assists across 23 minutes during Sunday's 123-119 victory over Atlanta.

Jones shifted back to the bench in the win, ceding his starting position to Ja Morant. It was only a matter of time until the Grizzlies opted to get their franchise player out there with the starters, putting a cap on Jones' overall appeal moving forward. He remains a name to consider when in need of assists and steals but as for what he has been able to do over the past few weeks, that is now a thing of the past.