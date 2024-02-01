Oladipo (knee) has been traded to the Grizzlies in exchange for Steven Adams (knee) on Thursday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports. The Grizzlies are also acquiring three second-round picks in the deal.

Oladipo has not played this season and doesn't have a clear timetable for this return, so this is an odd move for both teams, as Adams is also out for the rest of the season. Oladipo will add backcourt depth if he can return at some point this season, but it wouldn't be shocking if the Grizzlies use him in another deal, especially considering they're going nowhere this season. If he does suit up for Memphis at some point in the current campaign, he can add playmaking and outside shooting at both guard spots, but it's unclear how much he has left in the tank, considering all the injuries he's had over the last few years.