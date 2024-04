Williams (knee) is out for Sunday's game against the Nuggets.

Williams missed each of Memphis' final 18 games, but his absence is not a surprise, as the Grizzlies decided to essentially shut down their roster a few weeks ago. Williams ends his second year in The Association with averages of 10.0 points, 5.6 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 0.9 steals across 27.6 minutes per game in 52 appearances (33 starts).