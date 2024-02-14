Whiteside announced Tuesday that he is retiring from basketball, Bleacher Report reports.

Whiteside last played for Puerto Rican club Piratas de Quebradillas but spent 10 seasons in the NBA, with his most recent stint coming in 2021-22 for Utah. Whiteside saw his best years coming in Miami, where he spent five seasons. In his best campaign in 2017-18, he averaged 17.0 points, 14.1 rebounds and 2.1 blocks in 32.6 minutes across 77 appearances.