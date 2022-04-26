Whiteside was ejected from Monday's Game 5 against the Mavericks after being assessed two technical fouls, Tony Jones of The Athletic reports.

Whiteside was forced to hit the shows after getting into an altercation with the opposition during the fourth quarter. The game was already well in hand, so his absence didn't impact the outcome of the game. Whiteside scored just two points for the fourth straight game and snagged six boards in 13 minutes.