Poythress signed a two-way contract with the Hawks on Tuesday, Chris Haynes of ESPN reports.

Poythress spent much of last season with the Pacers on a two-way deal before getting upgraded to a standard contract for the final few months of the season. The 24-year-old ended up seeing action in 25 games at the big league level, but averaged just 4.2 minutes. Considering Poythress is once again on a two-way deal, he'll only be able to spend up to 45 days with the Hawks, so look for the bulk of his 2018-19 campaign to be with the team's G-League affiliate.