Hawks' Allen Crabbe: Out Wednesday
Crabbe (knee) is out for Wednesday's contest against Chicago, Kevin Chouinard of the Hawks' official site reports.
Crabbe, who continues to battle back from knee surgery in April, will have to wait yet another game to make his season debut. Crabbe's next chance at returning to the floor will be Friday versus Sacramento.
