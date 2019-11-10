Hawks' Allen Crabbe: Upgraded to questionable
Crabbe (knee) has been upgraded to questionable for Sunday's contest versus Portland, Jamie Hudson of NBC Sports Northwest reports.
Crabbe was originally listed as doubtful heading into Sunday but reportedly appears to be progressing quite well over the past few days. Crabbe, who hasn't taken the court so far this season, will likely be a game-time call Sunday.
